The city of Flint has a lot of work ahead of it according to a presentation by auditors at a special city council meeting.
The audit of Flint’s finances as of June 30, 2019, focuses on accounting, accountability, and operational problems left by the last administration.
During the presentation, auditors said it will take several years to address the issues.
“There is a lot here to fix,” said Doug Deeter, an auditor for Rehmann, the firm hired by the city council to conduct the audit.
Auditors discussed 12 areas of significant concern, according to the city of Flint.
According to another auditor with Rehmann, Stephen Blann, it will take significant work “to address even half of the issues that we identified here in the next year.”
“This administration and I look forward to tackling these challenges by working with Council President Monica Galloway and the Flint City Council,” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “We remain hopeful we can meet these goals through our cooperative efforts.”
Less than two months ago, a state audit revealed $20 million in the water fund that the city of Flint did not know it had.
It was blamed on a lack of updates in budget estimate and forecasts.
