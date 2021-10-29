The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) might be visible in Michigan this Halloween weekend after a solar flare from the Sun on Thursday.
A solar flare, or, Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) is a burst of energized particles from the Sun out into space. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the flare occurred on Thursday, October 28 near midday. This flare was directed right towards Earth, meaning those particles from the Sun will eventually enter one of the outermost layers of Earth's atmosphere, the Thermosphere.
When the charged particles from the Sun move through the Thermosphere, the beautiful colors of the Northern Lights appear. Typically, the Northern Lights are confined to higher latitudes of the Earth, but this week's flare falls under the strongest category, allowing the Northern Lights to dip farther south. NOAA has issued a Level 3 Geomagnetic Storm Watch (G3) for October 30 & 31 as some Earth-based electronics and technology could have minor interference.
If the forecast cooperates this weekend, the Northern Lights may be visible in Michigan. As of Friday, October 29, skies do look to have a brief clearing by Saturday night; but as always with the Northern Lights, the better viewing will be the farther north traveled. Stay tuned to the forecast, right here!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.