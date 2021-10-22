A woman who is suspected of killing four people in Clare County, Judy Boyer, was arrested Thursday morning without incident in neighboring Wexford County where investigators were expecting her to be.
Four people are dead in Clare County's Grant Township. It is a magnitude of crime that this small town hasn't seen in decades.
"The last time we had that many family members was back in the 80s down in Farwell," said John Wilson, Clare County Sheriff.
Jon Ringelberg is a former criminal attorney and author of a book called “Clare County Murders.”
"Robert Lee Haggart murdered seven people of the George Post and Gaffney family. I was the district judge for the preliminary examination hearing," Ringelberg said.
Ringelberg is an expert on every murder that the county has seen since 1871. He remembers how the Post and Gaffney murders shocked the small community.
"Tremendous newspaper coverage and television coverage, too, because it was the largest mass murder in Clare County history. And this one is a little over halfway there," Ringelberg said.
He believes the homicides Judy Boyer is connected to will get big coverage.
"Absolutely. No question about it. And particularly some strange twists are coming about in this murder," Ringelberg said.
Boyer is in police custody after her arrest Thursday morning in Wexford County on the west side of the state. Police believe she is responsible for the deaths of an 85-year-old man, a 61-year-old woman, and two men in their 30s.
Two of the victims were discovered at a property on S. Harrison Avenue, near Elm Road, by someone investigating a couple of gunshots. That person called police, whose search of the property revealed two more bodies.
These four murders mark the fifth murder in Clare County this year. All five of these occurred on the same road.
"I did a statistical run against the murders for the last 150 years in Clare County history, of which there are approximately less than 68. But at 68, it now turns out that these five are seven percent of the total murders in Clare County," Ringelberg said.
