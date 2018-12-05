Authorities say that about 20 people were taken to hospitals after being sickened by fumes from spilled printer ink at an office park in southeastern Michigan.
The Ann Arbor Township Fire Department says the ink was found spilled atop a package that was delivered Tuesday to the Domino's Farms complex.
Those exposed to the fumes reported headaches and what the department described as other minor ailments. They were expected to recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.