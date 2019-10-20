Authorities arrest 2 after drugs, over 100 animals found on Michigan property

Police were sent to a home looking for drugs but ran into a disturbing surprise.
“So the Cass County drug enforcement team went to the residence, found the house to not only have drugs in but also had a lot of animals,” said Sheriff Richard Behnke.
Neighbors say a home on May Street in Edwardsburg where two 32-year-old men were arrested, allegedly had over 100 animals on the property in deplorable conditions, along with methamphetamine, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
“Animals ranging from dogs, horses, a deer, chickens and were allowed inside the residence and allowed to defecate inside the residence and were just left inside the house,” Behnke said.
The home was in such terrible shape, the sheriff said the home was condemned.
Animal control took the animals away, but they are being stored at various unnamed locations for security reasons.
“The smell was very strong with the odor of urine and feces and the floors were in rough shape with debris and fecal matter,” said Ronald Butts, Director of Cass County Animal Control.
So what are the next steps for the men arrested at the condemned home?
“As far as the drug charges, they’ll be arraigned,” Behnke said. “The investigation is concluding with the animals and working with the owner to try and get these animals put in a proper location, and criminal charges will be sought as well.”
Cass County officials have yet to release the identity of the two people arrested.
