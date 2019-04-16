Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after two people were shot in Michigan's northwestern Lower Peninsula.
The Mason County sheriff's office posted on Facebook that a stretch of U.S. highway 31 on the border between Free Soil and Grant townships was closed Tuesday morning due to an "active shooter situation," but later posted that the area was "secure" and there is no threat to the public.
The shooting was reported in a rural area outside of Ludington, about 205 miles northwest of Detroit. The sheriff's office plans to release more information later in the day.
The Michigan State Police Forensic Lab was called to the area to assist with the investigation.
