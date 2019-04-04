Authorities say three people have been charged in the 2002 slaying of a man whose remains weren't identified until 2015.
Eaton County prosecutors say 35-year-old Robert Caraballo was killed in Charlotte, where he lived, and his remains were found in a metal footlocker that had been set on fire and left in a wooded area of Ottawa County.
Carabello's wife, 58-year-old Beverly McCallum, and her daughter, 38-year-old Dineane Ducharme, both of Pasadena, Texas, and 40-year-old Christopher McMillan of Grand Rapids are charged with homicide, conspiracy and disinterment and mutilation of a body.
McMillan is jailed on $1 million bond. The Associated Press left a message Thursday with his lawyer.
Eaton County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Neil O'Brien says Ducharme was being extradited to Michigan. Police believe McCallum is out of the country.
