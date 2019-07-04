Authorities say six children have been injured in western Michigan after a vehicle struck an Amish buggy.
The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office says one of the children is in critical condition. The other five are also being hospitalized and are listed in fair condition.
Deputies responded to the accident after 10 p.m. on Wednesday. A vehicle allegedly struck the horse-drawn buggy carrying eight people.
The vehicle's 63-year-old driver wasn't injured.
Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The accident remains under investigation.
