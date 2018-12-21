Authorities say a woman and a 2-year-old boy have died and a 4-year-old girl is hospitalized following a fire at a home in suburban Detroit.
The city of Taylor says in a news release that the fire that started late Thursday may have begun in the basement of the house. The city says a 23-year-old mother and the boy died, while the girl was being treated Friday morning at Children's Hospital of Michigan. Names weren't immediately released.
Foul play isn't suspected, but the fire department is investigating the cause.
