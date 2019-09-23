Authorities say one person has died following a fire at an assisted living facility in Detroit that prompted the evacuation of dozens of elderly residents.
The fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Manor on the city's east side and was quickly extinguished. Detroit police Sgt. Ron Gibson told reporters at the scene that two people were taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Gibson says that around 50 people were evacuated. Broadcasters say, however, that a woman with dementia was missing after possibly wandering away during the evacuation.
The fire was reportedly contained to one room at the assisted living facility. Residents were allowed back a few hours later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.