Authorities say 13 dogs have died and more than two dozen others were rescued following a fire at a garage in rural western Michigan that was being used as a kennel.
The fire was reported early Monday at Whispering Oaks Farm Kennel in Ottawa County's Allendale Township. No people were reported injured.
Allendale Township Fire Chief Michael Keefe says the kennel owner saved several dogs before firefighters arrived. Keefe says 29 dogs were rescued with the help of firefighters.
There were no hydrants in the area, so crews from several fire departments shuttled water to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
