Authorities say they've found the body of a southeastern Michigan man who disappeared last week after not missing a day of work in 30 years.
The Washtenaw County sheriff's office confirmed that the body of Marcus Esper was found Saturday in Van Buren Township and foul play isn't suspected.
The death is under investigation.
A family member had said the 56-year-old Superior Township man hasn't been seen since March 25. Authorities recovered his car last Wednesday night outside a church in Belleville.
