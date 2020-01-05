Authorities say six people have been hospitalized after an apparent gas explosion at a house on Detroit's west side.
The cause of the blast remains under investigation. No deaths were reported.
Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell says responders were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday following an explosion.
Fornell says the six people ranged in age from 30 to 40 and were treated for burns.
Two were treated for smoke inhalation.
DTE Energy was called to the scene. The cause of the fire is unknown.
