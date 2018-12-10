Authorities have confirmed the identity of the 2-year-old boy who died in a house fire in Detroit.
Wayne County Medical Examiner spokeswoman Lisa Croff said Monday the cause and manner of Kamari Livingston's death haven't been determined. He was the only person not to survive the fire early Friday near the city's border with Hamtramck.
Fire officials said last week four other children were rescued from the home and two adults were taken to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation. Two Hamtramck firefighters burned while they and Detroit firefighters were rescuing children were treated at a hospital and released.
The cause of the fire also remains under investigation, but firefighters say it might have been due to an electrical problem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.