Authorities say four people, including a 3-year-old child, died and three others were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Mid-Michigan.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon in Isabella County's Chippewa Township, near Mt. Pleasant.
The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said one vehicle swerved into oncoming traffic along M-20, colliding head-on with a pickup truck. Another vehicle hit the pickup.
“It had something to do with a coughing episode or something. We don’t know exactly. She said it happened so fast, so you know we’re waiting for autopsy reports,” Sheriff Michael Main said.
The driver of the vehicle that swerved, 48-year-old Jason Macarthur - and three people in the pickup truck: 34-year-old Jessica Jackson, 43-year-old Jeremy Jackson, and 3-year-old Jayce Jackson - were all killed in the crash.
Macarthur's passenger, 36-year-old Jennifer Harvey, sustained non-life threatening injuries. The two people in the third vehicle - 60-year-old Keith Genther and 56-year-old Cathy Genther - also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Main said none of the three people in the pickup were wearing seat-belts.
“The two adult passengers in the front did not have seat belts buckled. The child was improperly buckled or at some point in the travel the child had unbuckled some of the parts of the car seat and that’s what brought the child out of the car seat,” Main said.
Main said the passengers who were ejected from the vehicle would have had higher chances of survival had they wore a seat-belt.
“Vehicles are designed to have seat-belts and airbags and things to keep you in that compartment so that it crumbles and crushes around you and protects you. And when you don’t utilize those things, the chances drastically go up increasingly of that major injuries or fatalities will happen,” Main said.
