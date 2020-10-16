Investigators are looking into what started a fire that killed one person in Bridgeport.
At about 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16 a deputy from the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol when they saw heavy smoke in the area.
They arrived in the 4400 block of Warren Avenue when they saw a residence with heavy smoke and flames.
The deputy tried to enter the home but couldn’t because of the heavy blaze.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said one person died in the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been determined yet.
Crews are still on the scene.
