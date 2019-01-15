Authorities say a man found dead with severe burns inside a garage in suburban Detroit apparently was electrocuted while trying to create an artwork.
The Macomb Daily reports the body of the man in his 60s was found Thursday at the garage of a home in St. Clair Shores and investigators later discovered equipment used in the art-making process.
Detective Paul Dlugokenski says it appears he was "trying a form of art where you pass electricity through wood and it's supposed to burn through," but he ended up being electrocuted. His name wasn't released.
Police said he was believed to be using an artistic technique called fractal wood burning. The investigation into his death is ongoing and autopsy results were pending.
