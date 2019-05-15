A recovery mission is taking place in northern Michigan after a small plane disappeared over Lake Michigan Sunday night.
The plane was heading to Monroe County from Ontonagon when it disappeared.
Investigators believe the plane's engine stalled, with two men aboard.
The men have been identified as 53-year-old Emanuel Manos and 65-year-old Randal Dippold.
"My heart sunk to my knees. I mean, I couldn't believe it," said William Joseph Gary, Manos' brother-in-law.
The two men contacted the Minneapolis Control Center and said they were having engine problems. That was the last anyone had heard from them.
"He was a good pilot. He's also a survivor," Gary said.
Which is why the family is hoping he is still out there.
"Right now, we're in limbo. We're hoping he's still alive," Gary said.
The Benzie County Sheriff's Office - along with the Coast Guard, Michigan State Police, Homeland Security and other agencies - have conducted an air and water search over the area where the plane was last seen.
"So we need to keep looking and keep their eyes open because like I said, he's a survivor. He's going to survive, if at all possible," Gary said.
The family is hoping the search brings closure and Manos back home, hopefully alive.
"I hope that this isn't the end of the story. I hope it's a good ending," Gary said.
According to authorities, the search continues on land and in water, but has unfortunately turned into a recovery mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.