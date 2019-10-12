For more than a year, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Albion Department of Public Safety have grown suspicious of human trafficking at the Highway Spa in Marengo Township and the Avenue Spa in Battle Creek.
On Thursday, Oct. 10, detectives executed search warrants at both locations and recovered documentation, cell phones, and camera equipment that they are now looking through.
“There are females being trafficked,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton. “We want to make sure they're safe. We know that there were females being trafficked that weren't at either site yesterday. And we're asking if they want to come forward to please come forward and talk to our investigators. If there were people going to the businesses, using the business in inappropriate ways, or illegal ways, and they want to come forward and share that information, we want that information."
During the searches, officers arrested two women on outstanding warrants, though Sheriff Matt Saxton said not in connection to the suspected human trafficking.
They haven’t arrested anyone connected to the case yet.
Saxton said his department knows some of the people involved and thinks there are more out there.
"It's just the little things that you may miss, or you may see, and make you think that something is odd here. And if you feel that way, make the call," Saxton said.
