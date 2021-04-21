A manhunt is underway for a suspect police are calling armed and dangerous.
Authorities are searching for Nathanial Jermaine Ballard after they say he stabbed his former girlfriend, Andria Varner.
Varner was stabbed nine times and has a long road to recovery, according to her cousin Jennifer Marko.
"He was drinking the night that it happened, and she’s been trying to get out of the relationship with him for some time," Marko said.
Genesee Township Police said the man they believe did it is on the run. Ballard is Varner's former boyfriend and father of one of her children.
“She told him there was no more alcohol and I guess he wanted more. She told him it was time for him to leave and that she was done. Then he jumped up and pulled a knife out of his pocket and started stabbing her,” Marko said.
The incident happened in the Pine View Estates in Genesee Township on April 13.
Ballard is no stranger to law enforcement. He has been charged with domestic violence in the past and drinking and driving. He was also on trial for the 2000 murder of Patricia Leeper. He was later acquitted in that case.
"I just hope that both families, my family and Patricia Leeper's family, get justice,” Marko said.
Autumn Marko is Varner’s other cousin and Jennifer’s daughter. She said Varner is a loving mother and she hopes police find Ballard.
"I know they didn’t get it when they were on trial. But with him being away or put away again that they will find some sort of peace for their family as well,” Autumn said.
If residents see Ballard, call 911 immediately. Do not engage with him because he may be armed.
Marko said her cousin is expected to make a full recovery eventually.
"My main concern right now is to catch him. He needs to be caught. He’s considered armed and dangerous. Obviously, he is dangerous," Marko said.
