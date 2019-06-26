Authorities investigating an animal welfare complaint about conditions that a rabbit was being kept in at a Michigan home ended up seizing more than 100 animals.
St. Clair County Animal Control went to the home Tuesday and Erika Stroman, the shelter's director, says her officer found a "pungent" odor from the house in Columbus Township, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. No arrests were made, but Stroman says charges are expected.
The Times Herald of Port Huron reports officials ended up seizing 123 animals, including domestic birds, dogs, kittens, ducks, chickens and rabbits.
Stroman says investigators found several rooms of cages full of birds, along with some deceased animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.