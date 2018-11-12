Authorities say they suspect that someone tampering with tank containing ammonia that's used in farming caused a leak in rural Michigan that prompted some evacuations.
The fire department in Eaton County's Hamlin Township says crews responded Sunday night to reports of a strong odor and found a leak at an anhydrous ammonia storage tank. The leak was quickly stopped. About 10 people were evacuated from nearby and others were told to stay indoors.
No injuries were reported, but two firefighters were evaluated at the scene about 80 miles west of Detroit. The all-clear was given early Monday after the ammonia dissipated.
The cause of the leak is under investigation.
