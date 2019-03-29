Authorities say a 16-year-old boy has died after being found face down in a backyard pool in west Michigan.
The Ottawa County sheriff's office says officers and local first responders were called Thursday afternoon to a home in Georgetown Township and the teen was pulled from the pool.
The sheriff's office says the teen was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital in critical condition and the Kent County medical examiner's office later notified them that he died.
A release from the sheriff's office says family members were home at the time he was found. The boy's name wasn't immediately released.
The death is under investigation.
