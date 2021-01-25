Authorities are warning residents to stay off the ice on rivers and lakes after two breakthroughs, one of which was deadly.
“It takes a long time for ice to get thick. Especially for snowmobiles to go across or four wheelers,” said Scott Mangrum, commander of the Genesee County Dive Team.
Law enforcement in mid-Michigan said it’s better to stay off the ice.
Mangrum said two snowmobiles went through the ice this weekend on Lake Fenton.
“The problem is it’s Michigan. So you never know what weather we’re going to have. It’s been quite warm for the first part of winter. Then we get a week that it gets below freezing. And then everybody thinks the ice is safe, but it’s not,” Mangrum said.
On Jan. 23, central dispatch was receiving several calls about a snowmobile that went through the ice on Lake Fenton. According to the investigation, a group of at least four people were riding two snowmobiles on the northside of the lake.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office said one person fell through the ice and two snowmobiles had to be recovered from the water. The person in the water was able to get out.
“Luckily, there was nobody in the ice this time. So that’s a plus. We can pull sleds out anytime. I just don’t want to be pulling out bodies,” Mangrum said.
Over the weekend in Oakland County, a 26-year-old man from Metro Detroit died in the ice after being under water for nearly an hour after his snowmobile went through.
“You’ll see stuff out there that says this thickness you can do this. Or at that thickness, you can do that. But the problem is you might have eight inches of ice in one area of the lake, then you go out two feet and it might only be two inches if there’s a spring – another type of current. So you really never know how thick the ice actually is,” Mangrum said.
No one was hurt on Lake Fenton this weekend, but law enforcement warns no ice is safe ice.
