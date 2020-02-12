State authorities are warning residents about a new phone scam where the scammers pose as health officials.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon, and the Michigan State Police said these scammers are attempting to steal personal information from unsuspecting residents.
Authorities have received multiple complaints from residents who have been contacted by scammers pretending to be MDHHS employees in Kalamazoo County, the state said, adding the scammers ask the residents for person information that could be used to steal their identities.
The scammers are able to spoof their phone number to make it appear as if it is coming from the state of Michigan.
“If you are ever asked by an unsolicited caller to give out personal information, don’t do it,” Nessel said. “Hang up the phone immediately and report anything that you suspect might be a scam to our office.”
Local health departments have also received reports from residents of scammers posing as public health officials in the following counties: Bay, Jackson, Livingston, Monroe, and Washtenaw.
“MDHHS does not call clients and ask for detailed personal information over the phone,” Gordon said. “At most a department caseworker would ask for a date of birth or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you have any doubts, ask to call the worker back and use the local office switchboard to connect.”
MSP offers the following tips to avoid falling victim to a scam:
- Never give out personal information to an unknown caller
- Do not respond to unsolicited emails from an unknown sender
- Confirm the identity of a contact by independently speaking with the identified source
- Use a reliable source to confirm the contact's phone number or email
- Report any suspicious contacts to police
You can report scam calls here or by calling 877-765-8388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.