Mid-Michigan authorities and wildlife experts are doing whatever it takes to find the person responsible for shooting the American symbol of freedom multiple times with a pellet gun in Bay County.

Eagle

The eagle is recovering, but Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone who can give them information leading to an arrest.

The juvenile American Bald Eagle was shot with a pellet gun in Bangor Township on July 1, the Thursday of Independence Day holiday weekend.

“The veterinarian determined that she was shot four times with a pellet gun while perched. They were able to do that after she had come down from the tree. It took about three days for the bird to come down from the tree,” said Julie Lopez, regional director for Crime Stoppers.

“And she was bleeding very heavily but she was up in a tree and we couldn't catch her, we couldn't grab her. So, four days later which would be Fourth of July, I was called, and she was down on the ground,” said Pat Huddy, a member of the wildlife support team.

The wounded bald eagle was first attended to by Huddy from a distance.

“I’d put out water for her, but she went behind an air conditioning unit. She was smart enough to find shelter and water at the same time,” Huddy said.

Now flying a bit again, the eagle is in the care of rehabilitators and a veterinarian, restoring it to recovery and health. To bring awareness to this federal crime and to help stop it from happening again, Bay County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.