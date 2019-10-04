The UAW’s strike against General Motors is in its 19th day.
Both sides are trading deals at the bargaining table.
Workers are now making $250 a week in strike pay through the union.
“Just wondering what’s going on. We haven’t heard anything so we’re just standing strong, keeping the faith,” said Aaron Hickmon, UAW worker on strike.
UAW members are out rain or shine in hopes of a resolution with General Motors.
Hickmon said the money is getting tight, but he believes in his representatives.
“Trusting in our UAW team to do what’s best for us, its members,” Hickmon said.
Walter Epayne is also on strike. He is close to retirement, so he is not out there for himself.
“I feel bad about it but got to help the younger generation have a job. That’s the main thing,” Epayne said.
As of now, many UAW members are more likely to be out on the picket lines than out at local establishments spending money. That’s something that could start affecting everyone.
Experts say the strike could trickle down and impact much more than it is right now.
“There’s less revenue coming in,” said Tim Nash, Northwood University administrator and auto industry expert.
Nash said the less people make, the less they pay in taxes. Which will likely start hurting everything at the state and local level.
“May that be a delay in certain road maintenance, might it be a delay in a program to help individuals that are living below poverty,” Nash said.
Nash said even after the strike is over we could feel it financially in a lot of other programs that relay on tax revenue.
Hickmon hopes the strike is almost over.
“They come to a tentative agreement, something that we can all agree on soon,” he said.
If General Motors and the UAW settle their contract dispute, there are signs Fiat Chrysler and Ford could reach deals with the union quickly.
In a letter to UAW members, the union said some committees are close to finishing talks with Fiat-Chrysler but waiting for the GM deal. That will set the pattern for other companies on big economic issues.
The UAW vice president said their goal is to settle all non-economic issues before the union focuses on bargaining with Fiat Chrysler.
