Reforms to Michigan’s auto insurance law promised to save driver’s money on their monthly premiums, which are some of the highest in the nation.
But as crash survivors who relied on the unlimited medical coverage provided by the old law struggle to get the care they desperately need, some say the savings aren’t adding up.
“Overall, if you kept your coverage the same, you’re seeing 5 to 10 percent maybe. It’s really not huge,” said Matt Gray, president of Hallmark Agency in Grand Blanc.
It has been just over a year since Michigan launched the first part of its new reform package on auto insurance law, which was aimed at cutting high insurance rates.
Gray said removing coverage is saving drivers a lot of money, but with the caveat of losing valuable coverage.
“These significant cost savings, you know, could be upwards of 50 percent of someone’s auto premium,” Gray said.
To opt out of catastrophic coverage with personal injury protection, Gray said you have to prove you have your own medical coverage. His agency has concerns with people doing that because oftentimes health insurance is tied to a job. If someone is catastrophically injured, that coverage may not be there for long.
“Potentially, whereas you know with health insurance that’s covered when the health service, when the medical service is provided. So if you lose your health insurance due to something, maybe tied to a job, or that you know there, there’s a potential for a troubling situation,” Gray said.
Gray said it’s important to get appropriate liability limits. He said it was another big change with the insurance reform.
Gray said Michigan didn’t really have much of that in the past because of the unlimited PIP for everybody. Without proper coverage, victims in a crash can come after the insurance and possibly even the driver. That could leave more motorists at risk of losing personal assets after a crash.
“Make sure you know you’re protected if you or your kid or somebody caused a bad accident. There’s a lot more at I guess, from a liability standpoint at play now than there was prior to the law,” Gray said.
Zero from zero is still zero. If we couldn't afford a catastrophe before, what does it matter if we can't afford one now? Lower premiums help put food on the table today, and that is the barrel over which insurance companies hold us. They know that. You know that. It is slavery, the insurance industry is the master, and the federal government both sanctions it and profits by it.
