Residents are fed up with Michigan’s car insurance rates. But the new legislation could bring some relief if they have health insurance.
“Okay, I have health insurance so yea I’d love to lower car insurance,” a local resident said.
The measure would allow drivers to purchase no personal injury protection coverage if they have other qualifying health insurance. But Democrats criticized legislation saying it doesn’t moderate companies to lower rates.
It also does nothing to prohibit the use of discriminatory, non-driving factors such as credit score when setting rates.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is threatening to veto Senate-passed auto insurance legislation if it gets to her desk in its current form. The Democrat said Tuesday the bill headed toward the House "creates more problems than it solves."
Whitmer said the legislation "preserves a corrupt system where insurance companies can unfairly discriminate in setting rates and the only cuts it guarantees are to drivers' coverage."
However, Republicans believe this gives motorists options beyond the medical coverage that drivers are required to purchase.
“Majority of the people, they just feel like it’s time for a break you know so let’s give them a break,” a local resident said.
Michigan’s Association of Ambulance Service said the Senate’s no-fault plan puts ambulance service in jeopardy.
“Michigan’s EMS providers strongly oppose the Senate no-fault plan that would make it nearly impossible for our first responders to be adequately paid for their work. Under this bill, we estimate that payments to local ambulance agencies would be reduced by 40-50 percent. Our providers are required to service a patient regardless of their insurance coverage and ability to pay, but the proposed fee schedule would make it extremely detrimental for ambulance providers,” Executive Director Angela Madden said. “As passed by the Senate, these reductions in payments to ambulance service will require many agencies to go to their local governments for tax dollars to avoid making service cuts to jeopardize their ability to respond to medical emergencies. We strongly oppose this bill and ask for ambulance providers to be exempt from fee schedules so that we can continue to provide the life-saving services Michiganders need.”
The Michigan Legislature is currently considering the bill.
