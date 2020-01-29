After taking office on January 1, 2019, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is preparing to give her second State of the State address.
Following her first full year in office, the speech will likely tout accomplishments while explaining some failures.
Whitmer's State of the State speech is expected to be driven by her success for Michigan motorists with reform of the state's highest-in-the-nation auto insurance and possibly saving drivers money on unlimited medical coverage.
Whitmer also winning her wager to legalize internet gambling, sports betting and locking down criminal justice system reforms. As well as raising the age for trying defendants as adults from 17 to 18.
But back on the road Whitmer is breaking down in reaching her signature campaign pledge to "fix the damn roads." After finally approving a 2020 budget, it allocated $375 million dollars less for repairs to roads and bridges than the Republican-controlled legislature recommended.
The state's chief executive is certainly not shy about using executive powers, with a record 147 line-item vetoes during an extended budget fight.
Whitmer also used her executive power to make 200,000 more Michigan workers eligible for overtime pay. Though temporarily halted by the court, she used emergency administrative rules to ban the sale of flavored vaping products as a public health measure.
Her approval and job performance ratings never topping 50 percent but still exceeding the first-year numbers of Republican Governor Rick Snyder.
On the plus side for Whitmer, political analysts have generally given her cheers for advancing her priorities in the face of GOP opposition. But jeers for her handling of the state budget negotiations and that billion in spending vetoes, which has been disastrous for the agencies who's funding is still not restored.
