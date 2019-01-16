Freezing drizzle made for another dangerous commute Wednesday morning as ice covered roads and highways.
Police across the area saw a spike in crashes over the past few days, which means a boost in business for auto shops.
“We got our first bad weather pretty much today, which is kind of unusual,” said Scott Hubbs, with McFalls Collision in Flint.
He said warmer winter temperatures coupled with a lack of precipitation is bad for his business.
“The weather has been unseasonably warm so far. So this winter we haven’t got a whole lot of accidents getting brought in because of the weather,” Hubbs said.
Wednesday morning was a different story.
Freezing drizzle closed dozens of schools in Mid-Michigan and caused a lot of crashes.
“So I knew when my foot hit the steps this morning it was going to be good for us and bad for everyone else,” Hubbs said.
Managers at the body shop said most of the cars that came in because of crashes were driving on back roads in the northern part of Mid-Michigan and Genesee County.
“This morning it was deceiving because people were trying to drive as fast as they normally do. And the salt trucks did a pretty good job and they been pretty on the ball,” Hubbs said.
McFalls Collision was busy on Wednesday, but Hubbs said he is expecting an even more chaotic Thursday which will hopefully make up for how slow it has been recently.
“Usually the day after we get bombarded. Especially when the kids are off the day before. Today all the schools are closed so tomorrow we will be bombarded,” Hubbs said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.