In recent years, Detroit automakers have been at relative peace with the United Auto Workers union because times have been good and profit-sharing checks have been fat.
That all could change this week when talks open on new four-year contracts with the union representing 142,000 workers across the nation. Auto companies want to cut labor costs and end a gap with those at foreign-owned factories in the U.S.
But workers want a bigger piece of strong profits posted by the industry in recent years.
Talks begin Monday when Ford executives and union leaders exchange a ceremonial handshake. The four-year contracts expire at 11:50 p.m. on Sept. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.