March is “Autoimmune Disease Awareness” month.
Autoimmune disease like Lupus or Rheumatoid Arthritis happen when the body’s immune system attacks healthy cells.
And it’s that kind of disease that caused Randi O’Connor to chronicle one of the worst days of her life on Facebook Live “I don’t even know how to describe this to you guys my whole scalp is peeling off,” said O’Connor.
For a month she didn’t know what was happening to her body, red, itchy, and dry patches covered her skin.
“Let me tell you where this rash actually is… everywhere,” said O’Connor.
Usually, O’Connor’s Facebook Live videos are fun make-up tutorials with hundreds of viewers tuning in from all over Michigan.
But when her health changed, they quickly became a diary for her mysterious health condition. Even doctors didn’t know how to diagnose her.
“I’ve been treated three times and you want to know what? It still didn’t get better,” said O’Connor.
But after visiting a dermatologist, a skin biopsy confirmed she has psoriasis.
“They said it’s probably the worst case they’ve seen in like 30 years because it normally doesn’t attack the face like this. So, I am one of a kind,” said O’Connor.
Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease that speeds up the life cycle of skin cells. The extra skin cells build on the surface forming dry red patches that are itchy and painful but not contagious.
“It’s probably one of the most under diagnosed disease. Almost 30 percent of patients are undiagnosed with psoriasis and 50 percent are undertreated in terms of their psoriasis because it’s just never recognized,” said Dr. David Stockman of Michigan Skin Clinic in Saginaw.
Research still hasn’t concluded the exact cause of psoriasis out breaks and the disease has no known cure. There are dozens of different treatment options anywhere from creams, pills, and even lasers.
“The one thing we realize about psoriasis is it’s not a one size fits all. The same treatment regimen doesn’t work on everybody. So, a topical regimen of cortisone steroids and some vitamin D cream might not work as well as like phototherapy and biologics on someone else,” said Dr. Stockman.
O’Connor was prescribed a daily pill called Otezla. She’s hoping that it’s her saving grace. O’Connor is a mom working two part-time jobs so the disease has not only put a strain on her health but her finances as well.
“It’s $3,000 dollars for a month and I’m just blown away and even with insurance it’s $150 dollars for the month,” she said.
Despite the hardship, she shared the news with her Facebook fans highlighting that psoriasis is not just a cosmetic skin disorder. It often impacts your self-esteem and can even lead to depression. “It’s almost kept me sane being able to share so openly and to get that kind of feedback from people,” said O’Connor.
While she’s slowly healing, O’Connor is now taking her red patches as badges of honor. They’re the constant proof of her strength and resilience. Her mission is to spread awareness that beauty is much more than skin deep.
According to the National Psoriasis Foundation, 125 million people worldwide suffer from psoriasis.
If you’d like to learn more, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.