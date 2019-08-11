An engineering company is moving to Port Huron's industrial park, and it's bringing a lot of money and jobs.
R & E Automated Systems plans to create 176 new jobs and invest $14.4 million over the next five years.
The Times Herald reports the Michigan Strategic Fund and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation said Wednesday they approved a $750,000 performance-based grant for the company.
Economic Development Alliance of St. Clair County officials said they worked to recruit the company and will help in the hiring process. They said the alliance prioritizes automation as a target industry for the region.
A press release from the alliance says the company started in 1999, and is now headquartered in Romeo, Michigan. It has more than more than 500 clients across the world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.