An autopsy has confirmed the Freeland man found dead inside his home died from hypothermia.
Arnoul Jaros was found by police during a welfare check at his home in Tittabawassee Township, Saginaw County Prosecutors said.
The autopsy said Jaros was likely exposed to a long period of cold.
An investigation by police found Jaros lost gas to his home in May 2019 and electricity in July 2019 after not paying utility bills.
After the bills were paid on July 15, Jaros was supposed to contact the township to have an electrical inspection done on the home.
Because the inspection was never done, Consumers Energy was never contacted to turn the utilities back on.
Prosecutors decided Jaros’ death is not a criminal matter and no charges will be filed.
Jaros’ family was referred to the Attorney General’s office for an investigation into regulatory compliance violations related to the death.
The family could possibly pursue civil action.
