An autopsy determined a 91-year-old Mid-Michigan man died of drowning after being found in a water-filled ditch.
The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was called to Faber’s Greenhouse & Floral, 7010 S. Graham Road in Swan Creek Township, at around noon on March 24 for a report of a suspicious pick-up truck.
Once investigators were able to identify the owner of the vehicle, Michigan State Police K9 Officers were called in, and found the body of Robert Lewis Mendicki east of the greenhouse in a ditch.
Officials said Mendicki, from St. Charles, was a trapper. They believe he was out checking his trap lines, fell in the ditch, and couldn’t get up.
