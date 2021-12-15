A Saginaw County Jail inmate is dead after being found unresponsive early Tuesday morning.
Joshua Aldrich, 26, was found unresponsive about 1 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the jail by corrections officers.
Aldrich was given lifesaving treatment from the corrections officers, and jail medical staff before they were relieved by Saginaw City Fire and MMR, the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said.
Aldrich did not regain consciousness. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.
An autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.
