It's that time of year again; saying goodbye to Summer and welcoming in the season of Fall.
This means cider mills, leaves changing colors, and colder nights which can lead to frost and/or a hard freeze.
While we haven't observed any widespread frost or a hard freeze for the Fall of 2021, here's a look at the timeframe when the average first frost for several Mid-Michigan cities and towns occur.
Always remember to protect and cover any sensitive vegetation along with keeping pets indoors or somewhere warm when frost or freeze alerts are issued for your area.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
