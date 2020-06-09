The average statewide Personal Injury Protection (PIP) medical savings under the state’s new auto insurance law will exceed the law’s requirements.
The announcement comes from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) after rate filings representing more than 99.5% of the state’s personal auto insurance market were approved.
The new law also strengthens consumer protections and requires statewide average savings for eight years.
“This is a time when Michiganders need to see rate relief, and I am pleased that these reforms will result in savings even greater than the law’s requirements,” Whitmer said. “It’s important that drivers talk to their insurance agents or attend upcoming town halls to make sure they understand the changes coming this summer so they can make the best choices for their families and budgets.”
Auto insurance premiums are different for each driver and could vary on driving record, miles driven, the coverage selected, and other factors.
Drivers can now decide the amount of PIP medical coverage they purchase on policies issued or renewed after July 1 under the new auto insurance law.
PIP medical coverage pays allowable expenses for medical care, recovery, rehabilitation, as well as some funeral expenses, and typically represents almost half of a driver’s premium.
According to the governor’s office, Michigan is the only state where unlimited PIP medical continues to be an option.
Aggregated data show the average statewide PIP medical reductions statutory requirements.
For the first time, DIFS has worked with outside independent analysts to review all filed rates to ensure they’re compliant with the law.
DIFS rejected PIP filings that used any rating factors not permitted under the new law, such as sex, marital status, homeownership, or zip code.
It also required companies to resubmit filings with the prohibited factors removed.
In total, DIFS has approved 321 personal and commercial auto filings related to the law change.
The new law also increased the mandatory level of Bodily Injury coverage (BI).
This is the limit the insurance company will pay if a driver is found legally responsible for damages in a crash.
Even with required increases, the filings continue to show savings, according to the governor’s office.
“DIFS has worked hard in extraordinary circumstances to review and approve auto insurance rates so that drivers can see the benefit of this law starting this summer,” said Anita Fox, DIFS Director. “We are also working to educate Michiganders so they can be ready to review and make decisions about their policies and ultimately save money.”
Informational resources on the new law can be found Michigan.gov/autoinsurance.
