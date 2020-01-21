The Averill Avenue location of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Flint is closed on Tuesday, Jan. 21 due to an “incident” that took place nearby on Monday.
The organization reports the incident took place in front of the building, but that the program was closed in observance of MLK Day.
No further details about the incident have been released, but they are working with officials on the matter.
As a result of the event, the organization said the program at Averill will be closed Tuesday, but programming will continue at the Peak Site (1205 W. Bristol Road) from 3-6 p.m.
