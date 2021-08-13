Residents should avoid swimming in the Shiawassee River until further notice.
A sanitary sewage overflow started in the city of Durand Thursday morning following heavy rainfall. The city’s waste-water treatment plant discharged an estimated 64,000 gallons of partially treated sewage, the Shiawassee County Health Department said.
The county health department is advising everyone to avoid full-body contact with the Shiawassee River at this time.
The Durand water plant received 1.86 inches of rainfall before the overflow. Sewage overflow only happens if there’s heavy rain or excessive snowmelt.
