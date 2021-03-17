Coronavirus generic
The B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant has been confirmed on the Michigan State University East Lansing campus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services laboratory worked with the university to identify the variant. Early studies of the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, show it is more contagious and may cause more severe symptoms than the original strain of the coronavirus.

According to President Samuel L. Stanley Jr., M.D., there are 616 confirmed variant cases in Michigan.

