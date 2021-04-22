Baby at Covenant beats the odds stacked against her in the NICU

Doctors weren’t sure if one baby girl would survive, but the staff at Covenant made sure to care for both the baby and mom through their journey in the NICU.
“It was so scary, you know you definitely have to walk by faith and not by sight,” said Andrea Gibbsbond.
It was four and half months into her pregnancy last year when Andrea started having complications.
“You can only imagine the anxiousness, the turmoil, and the worry,” Andrea said.
Twenty-six weeks in, two and half months early, she gave birth to a 1 lb, 12 oz baby girl with skin so thin you could see the blood vessels and bones underneath.
“I was like, you know, that moment of reality like is she gonna make it. You know,” Andrea said.
Her baby went straight to Covenant hospital’s NICU where she met nurse, Chelsea Ridley.
“I think that the biggest part of primary nursing is not just being there for the baby. I think it’s also being able to be there for the patient,” Chelsea said.
Ridley signed on to be Andrea and her baby’s primary nurse, and a bond was formed.
“Andrea and I cried so many times together because like I said we get to love that baby as a nurse and then you get to love those parents,” Chelsea said.
It wasn’t an easy three months in the NICU though. The baby was on a ventilator, suffered a brain bleed, had surgery at two months old and more.
“Seeing her in the beginning and how much she had to struggle to be here, and watching her thriving now is just such a miracle. She is, you know, she beat all the odds that were against her,” Chelsea said.
Andrea had been through a journey which is exactly what she named her girl.
“I got through it by the grace of God, my baby name is Jurnee Grace, and dependent, you know, that name was very intricate in this experience,” Andrea said.
Jurnee is now 10 months old and in her mother’s words, forever her tiny warrior princess.
Jurnee is back home now and off the oxygen.
She has physical therapy every week to ensure she learns what she might have missed in the womb, but Andrea is an optimistic and faithful mom. She’s proud they made it this far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.