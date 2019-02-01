A child was brought into the world at an unlikely place on Friday.
The child was born to a mother in circumstances that had her staying at a shelter.
“She goes into labor and calls 911,” said Jeff Hegenauer, director of operations at the City Rescue Mission in Saginaw.
MMR went to the rescue and arrived at the rescue mission Friday afternoon. That call was made by a woman staying at the shelter.
Hegenauer was the one who opened the door to the sirens and flashing lights.
“’We’re told that someone here was having a baby,’” Hegenauer said the paramedics told him.
The words shocked him. He said he had no idea and quickly joined in the search to find the mother to be.
“We thought let’s go to the fourth floor. That must be where she is. So we went there and no one’s there. All the doors are closed. So we frantically went from room to room until we found mom,” Hegenauer said.
Minutes later she gave birth to a boy.
“Less than five minutes later the baby was born, and everything went well,” Hegenauer said.
This was not the first time something like this has happened at the shelter, but it is rare.
“The other time I know we have documented was Jan. 29, 2002. Which is pretty close in time frame. So I guess we gotta watch out for the end of January, first of February,” Hegenauer said.
Hegenauer said he is glad the mother had a warm place to stay during her time of need, especially during this dangerously cold stretch of winter weather.
“We’re thankful she was able to be here during this time. And life happens. And life happened at the mission today,” he said.
Mom and baby were taken to the hospital where they are doing well.
