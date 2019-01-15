A 17-month-old baby needs your help in the fight of his life.
“He is alive inside and he needs help to be normal again,” said Ruben Rivera, Carlos’ grandfather.
To say little Carlos had a rough start to life would be an understatement.
He was a preemie, born just three months into his mother’s pregnancy. His mother was addicted to heroin.
“He was already a miracle child from being born,” Rivera said.
Carlos kept beating the odds.
“He was a little over two pounds when he was born,” Rivera said.
Carlos suffered through the symptoms of withdrawal at just days old.
After two long months in the hospital he was taken home to Saginaw and cared for by his grandfather.
Months went by and things were looking up, until September.
Rivera said Carlos, who is now 17-months-old, suffered a series of seizures that deprived his brain of oxygen, leaving him with a serious brain injury.
Carlos now spends all day in a vegetative state hooked up to an IV and a feeding tube.
His family feels helpless.
“It was hard and scary,” Rivera said.
Rivera, who doesn’t have a lot of money, said the next step is to get Carlos to Chicago to see a specialist. He knows his grandson’s recovery will not be simple, but he is hoping for a miracle and financial support to make it happen.
“I’m asking the community to help me. He’s worth it. He doesn’t need this, and he doesn’t deserve it. He’s a fighter, but he needs a chance,” Rivera said.
