Michigan State Police say a trooper found a dehydrated 6-month-old baby at a motel in the western part of the state in the same room with her dead parents.
WOOD-TV reported that a cause of death wasn't immediately clear and it may take weeks until toxicology results are in.
The trooper discovered the bodies Friday at the Rodeway Inn near Whiteball after responding to a request for a well-being check. Authorities say the baby girl, named Skylah, could have been alone for three days.
Police identified the parents as 26-year-old Jessica Bramer, of Grand Rapids and 28-year-old Christian Reed, of Marne.
Skylah was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital Saturday and was expected to fully recover. It wasn't clear who might take custody of the girl.
