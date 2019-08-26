Police are investigating the death of an 18-day-old baby on Detroit’s east side.
Police said the mom told them she woke up Monday morning to find the girl in a bath tub.
"I just know it was a beautiful baby girl," neighbor Tena Williams said.
The mother of the 18-day-old baby was put in handcuffs and placed in the back of a police car.
Detroit police the initial 911 call came in as the mom finding the baby in water in the bathtub.
They said it's too early to said if this was a drowning.
"It's hurtful, it's really hurtful,” said Latalya Ferrel who lives next door. “I was crying just a minute ago, it's hurtful to know that."
Neighbors said mom had only lived in this apartment on Schoenherr for a few months and that she just got home a few days ago from the hospital with her baby girl.
"I just know it was a beautiful baby girl that she had,” Williams said. “I was going to go out buy some gifts for the baby when I’d seen the baby. I just seen the baby two days ago."
"It's sad, but the baby is so young, didn't get a chance to have no life at all," said another neighbor Bpudon brown.
The mother's family members did not want to comment.
Police said they are still investigating.
