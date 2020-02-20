The Jean Family was raising five baby goats. Four would be sold but Mumu was the one they were going to keep.
"She was the friendliest, she'd climb all over you. She'd hit your head. We put sweaters on her," Brianna Jean said.
Their love for their pets is why the Jean Family is having such a hard time right now.
"I don't even know how to feel how to feel right now. I don't know," Brandy Thomas said.
Mumu and her four brothers died in a barn fire at their Garfield Township home.
"The whole thing just kind of caught on fire and collapsed down,” Thomas said. “Then it spread to the other small barn and spread everywhere. There was a propane tank in there."
Not only were those five little baby goats lost in the fire. But the sisters tell me, their dad had a lot of valuable possessions inside as well.
In fact, the family was using that barn for storage, they just went through another fire in October.
"Devastated for my dad, he collected so much stuff out there,” Jean said. “He's in a lot of pain because he just lost everything he's ever collected."
The cause of the fire is yet to be determined though the family suspects heat lamps.
The silver lining of this fire the Jean Family’s chickens managed to escape the flames with their lives.
