A baby is in critical condition and investigators now believe her injuries may be the result of child abuse.
Flint Police were called Hurley Medical Center on May 16 after a four-month-old girl was brought in with multiple injuries.
Officials said the injuries are consistent with child abuse, and police believe they may have occurred in the 2000 block of Clement.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL, or D/Tpr. Jon Miller at 810-237-6922.
