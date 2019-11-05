The grandfather of a young boy is angry that after the mother was sentenced to probation today for her role in his death.
"I hope for the rest of her life she hears his voice, 'Stop the pain. Why did you let him kill me mom?' "
Stephenson Brown is the grandfather of Jordan Brown, also known as Baby J.
3-year-old Jordan was beaten to death last year by his mother’s ex-boyfriend at a Saginaw township apartment.
The mother, Katie Leuenberger was sentenced to two years of probation for fourth-degree child abuse.
Stephenson said his grandson was healing from several 'older' injuries at the time of his death.
"It was impossible for her not to know,” he said. “He had bruises all over his chest, these are bruises that were healing. His leg, his back, all the way down to his feet."
She took a plea deal for testimony that helped put Jordan’s killer, Travaris Williams behind bars for the rest of his life.
During Katie’s sentencing Tuesday, Stephenson asked the judge to give Katie the maximum sentence of 10 years.
